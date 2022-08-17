Black Sea Grain Initiative Joint Coordination Centre, Operational update (12 August 2022)

JCC Operational Update: 2 more ships authorized for movement from Ukraine

12 August 2022, ISTANBUL - The Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) has authorized today the movement of two outbound vessels from Ukraine carrying a total of 14,914 metric tons of grain, through the maritime humanitarian corridor under the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

The vessels authorized to move tomorrow, 13 August are:

MV THOE from Chornomorsk carrying 2914 metric tons of sunflower seeds with destination Tekirdag, Türkiye MV FULMAR S from Chornomorsk with 12,000 metric tons of corn with destination Iskenderun, Türkiye

Today, the JCC has further inspected and cleared MV EFE and MV SARA to depart for the port of Odesa.

Tomorrow, the joint inspections teams will inspect outbound MV RAHMI YAGCI at Marmara Sea.

As per procedures agreed at the JCC, all participants coordinate with their respective military and other relevant authorities to ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels under the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

The JCC will monitor closely the passage of those vessels through the maritime humanitarian corridor.

Note to editors: The Joint Coordination Centre was established under the Black Sea Grain Initiative in Istanbul on 27 July 2022. It comprises senior representatives from Russia, Türkiye, Ukraine and United Nations and its role is to enable the safe transportation, by merchant ships, of grain and other foodstuffs and fertilizers from three key Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea to the rest of the world.

Ismini Palla OCHA Black Sea Grain Initiative Joint Coordination Centre Media and Communications Officer palla@un.org, media@jcc-secretariat.org+962770996330