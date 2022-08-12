Black Sea Grain Initiative Joint Coordination Centre, Operational update (11 August 2022)

11 August 2022, ISTANBUL - The Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) has authorized today the movement of two outbound vessels from Ukraine carrying a total of 63,200 metric tons of grain, through the maritime humanitarian corridor under the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

The vessels authorized to move tomorrow, 12 August are:

MV STAR LAURA from Yuzhny (Pivdenniy) carrying 60,150 metric tons of corn with destination Bandar Imam Khomeini, Iran MV SORMOVSKIY 121 from Chornomorsk with 3,050 metric tons of wheat with destination Tekirdag, Turkiye

The JCC has further authorized today the movement, pending inspections, of MV EFE and MV SARA with destination the port of Odesa. The two vessels will be inspected tomorrow at Marmara Sea, while an inspection will also be conducted at outbound vessel MV RAHMI YAGCI.

Yesterday, 10 August, the joint inspection teams cleared three outbound vessels, MV ARIZONA, MV SACURA and MV MUSTAFA NACITI and two inbound vessels, MV PETREL S and MV BRAVE COMMANDER that are en route to Chornomorsk and Yuzhny (Pivdenniy) respectively.

Today, the JCC inspected and cleared MV OCEAN LION.

As per procedures agreed at the JCC, all participants coordinate with their respective military and other relevant authorities to ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels under the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

The JCC will monitor closely the passage of those vessels through the maritime humanitarian corridor.

Note to editors: The Joint Coordination Centre was established under the Black Sea Grain Initiative in Istanbul on 27 July 2022. It comprises senior representatives from Russia, Türkiye, Ukraine and United Nations and its role is to enable the safe transportation, by merchant ships, of grain and other foodstuffs and fertilizers from three key Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea to the rest of the world.

