The bitter cost of the Ukraine crisis

Tsitsi Matope

It is an armed conflict that has plunged Europe in a refugee crisis unprecedented in recent times. As fighting rages on in Ukraine, thousands of civilians have been killed with over 9.5 million people forced to flee their homes and seek refuge in foreign lands as of 19 July. Children are paying a high price, with hundreds having been killed since 24 February.

A new twist to the conflict has emerged with reports showing that millions of Ukrainian refugees are returning to the war-torn country. While for some, this may be a case of returning to check on family assets and visit loved ones before going back to their countries of refuge, it may not be the case for others previously evacuated from hotspots such as Kharkiv and Chuhuiv. Many of these latter returnees have said hardships experienced in some temporary safety shelters necessitated their sojourn back home despite persistent security concerns and worsening humanitarian conditions. This decision to brave the dangers at home points to possible gaps in the humanitarian access and provision of assistance, which need to be assessed and fully addressed by all humanitarian actors in collaboration with all parties to the conflict.

On the other hand, in the five months, since the fighting started, the crisis continues to push back the gains made in promoting global peace and sustainable development following the end of World War II in 1945. Endangering the defences of global peace, the very foundations of the United Nations have been shaken, putting to the test the level of compliance to International Humanitarian Law and other international peace-seeking instruments agreed on by many states. Nations have been divided, the global economy and financial markets destabilised, and global grain supplies and food security thrust into jeopardy.

The United Nations has warned of an escalating acute food insecurity situation affecting a record 193 million people across 53 countries. Disruptions in the production and delays in delivery of wheat, corn, sunflower oil and barley from Ukraine and Russia – who are among the key producers and exporters – is compounding global food-security. The state of affairs is one of the driving forces of soaring inflation and the rising food prices that are endemic to a high cost of living, as well as increasing vulnerability in the hunger hot spots where the millions affected are in urgent need of food and nutrition support.

The bitter cost of this conflict cannot be equated to any other devastation recently seen in Europe. In the face of deeply complex peace negotiations, predicting the trajectory of this conflict, and when it is likely to end is no easy task. The regrouping of forces on both sides has intensified relentless bombardment in Eastern Ukraine, with airstrikes and shelling continuing across the country leaving cities such as Sievierodonestk and Lysychansk in Luhansk region battered. The Ukrainian Government recently reported that on a daily basis, more than one hundred Ukrainian soldiers are killed and over 500 wounded in combat, a grim reality of the grave consequences of this conflict. Losing people at such an alarming rate, on both sides of the conflict, is not only bone-chilling but illogical and pointing to no-winners in this war.

With these gloomy scenes, it is going to be a long haul for children and women who make the vast majority of those displaced. Other vulnerable groups including the elderly, people with disabilities and minority groups, are also bearing the brunt of a conflict they did not ask for. Already disability rights organisations in Ukraine have warned that many children with disabilities may not survive the crisis if more support and attention is not channelled towards improving their wellbeing. This follows reports that thousands of disabled children have been abandoned in institutions that are no longer able to look after them. They are now living in atrocious conditions in Ukraine.

However, the harsh reality of the matter is that social services have either collapsed in some parts of Ukraine or are on the verge of collapsing in other areas. And in the wake of the conflict, families have been torn apart. Ukrainians continue to suffer heavy losses – their loved ones, homes and other family assets have been reduced to rubble – as well as schools, hospitals, and other public facilities. Livelihoods have been decimated and the world has bared witness to the desolation of a once beautiful country and its people. What they need is continued support to survive other crises within the bigger crisis, through sustained provision of food, medicines, safe shelter, water, electricity and social services, including access to mental health and psychosocial support.

In particular, unaccompanied and separated children and minority groups lacking proper documentation, such as the Roma community, are threatened with risks such as trafficking, exploitation, child-labour, gender-based violence and sexual abuse in and outside Ukraine. The option to keep children safe, in schools, as a protection mechanism, has become a luxury Ukraine can no longer afford. Thousands of schools have been targeted and destroyed since February 24, casting a dark cloud over the education and future of over 4 million children remaining in Ukraine.

Scaling-up the provision of health, social and essential services will help to save lives, prevent unintended pregnancies, ensure safe delivery of newborns and appropriate care for both mother and baby, as well as treatment of victims of sexual and gender-based violence. However, continued airstrikes and military encirclement is hampering these efforts by humanitarian actors. The need for a breakthrough in negotiating sustained access to deliver humanitarian assistance throughout Ukraine is long overdue. In areas where fighting is intense, mobile services cannot reach those in need or arrive when it is already too late. The United Nations and humanitarian partners have projected that US$4.1 billion should be injected into response programs to meet the needs of 17 million people inside and outside Ukraine. This includes $2.25 billion required to address the escalating humanitarian needs of 8.7 million people within Ukraine until August 2022.

In the surrounding countries hosting refugees, risks for children and women are a concern. This has necessitated partnerships between governments and humanitarian actors to expand national capacities and enable the provision of humanitarian assistance to over 8 million refugees. One of the challenges affecting the efficiency of humanitarian actions in some countries is a lack of registration by age, sex and disability disaggregated data to generate evidence that will effectively address the specific needs of all refugees.

On the other hand, Visa restrictions for the longer-term deployment of some experienced humanitarian actors are hampering sustained efforts as well as the ability to reach, with speed, populations in need in some areas.

In view of the urgent needs, some international organisations that were previously not present in Eastern Europe before the crisis, have set up operations in various countries to help bolster the refugee response actions. Plan International is now operating in Ukraine, Poland, Romania and Moldova, working in partnership with local and international organizations. Speaking recently, on the side lines of an International Education Conference organised by the Government of Romania in partnership with Plan International, Mr. Stephen Omollo, Plan International’s chief executive officer said an all hands on deck approach is imperative to ensure the protection and wellbeing of all people displaced by the conflict.

He explained how new operations by his organisation, across the four countries, will support children, including adolescent girls, to remain in school and provide essential services such as mental health and pychosocial support. Working with governments and other humanitarian actors, the organisation is also focusing on the prevention and response to sexual and gender-based violence, child-protection in emergencies, sexual abuse and exploitation, and sexual and reproductive health and rights services. “This is a crisis like no other seen recently,” said Mr. Omollo, “we are here to make a difference by leveraging our vast experience in other refugee crises in countries such as Myanmar, Germany, Syria, CAR, Bangladesh and Mozambique. Our priority is to help build national capacities within the education sector, ensure increased access to essential services, cash and voucher as well as providing livelihoods assistance. We continue to strengthen the ‘One Plan Humanitarian Response’ with the contribution of all members of the Plan Federation” Mr. Omollo said.

Tsitsi Matope is Plan International’s Global Humanitarian Advocacy and Policy Specialist deployed to support the Ukraine crisis response in Poland, Moldova and Romania