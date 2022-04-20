In Bila Tserkva, volunteers conduct classes on psychosocial support

War causes great stress for everyone. But it is the children who have the hardest time overcoming psychological stress. In Bila Tserkva, Ukrainian Red Cross volunteers conduct psychosocial support classes for families who have been forced to leave their homes in search of safety. During the workshop on painting gingerbread cookies, kids are immersed in a creative atmosphere and emotionally relax. Such activities help to improve emotional well-being, develop social and communication skills and help cope with stressful events.