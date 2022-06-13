Bi-Weekly Factsheet on the CASH for Protection Taskforce (C4PTF) in Ukraine & Neighbouring Countries #6 10/06/2022

Purpose of this factsheet:

This Factsheet is produced on a bi-weekly basis for Protection and Cash and Voucher Assistance (CVA) specialists who are considering, planning for, or already using CVA integrated into protection programming to support protection outcomes for individuals and households inside and outside of Ukraine.

Key findings are paired with “hints” wherever possible based on the current state of information and best practice resources on how CVA for Protection can be applied. This factsheet aims at addressing Cash for Protection broadly and relies on the key information provided by the Task Team members as well as the relevant clusters, AoRs and working groups.