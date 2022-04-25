Bi-Weekly Factsheet on the CASH for Protection Taskforce (C4PTF) in Ukraine & Neighbouring Countries #3 25/04/2022

This Factsheet is produced on a bi-weekly basis for Protection and Cash and Voucher Assistance (CVA) specialists who are considering, planning for, or already using CVA integrated into protection programming to support protection outcomes for individuals and households inside and outside of Ukraine.

It collates key updates, findings and resources as drawn from Humanitarian Impact situation Reports; minutes from the Cash Working Group (CWG), Protection cluster and sub-cluster/AoR meetings; IOM; UNHCR and other UN sources. Key findings are paired with “hints” wherever possible based on the current state of information and best practice resources on how CVA for Protection can be applied.