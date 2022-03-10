The Berghof Foundation is calling for an effective ceasefire and de-escalation in Ukraine

We urge conflict parties as well as governments worldwide to engage in dialogue and negotiations to stop this war.

Established during the height of the Cold War with the mission to reduce East-West tension, the Berghof Foundation condemns the military aggression against Ukraine, which is a major threat not only to Ukrainian citizens but to Europe's and global stability and peace.

We are calling for an effective ceasefire in Ukraine and urge conflict parties as well as governments worldwide to engage in dialogue and negotiations to stop this war and avoid further potentially catastrophic escalation. All parties must ensure the safety and protection of all civilians.

With great concern, Berghof is witnessing a growing militarisation and war rhetoric. We strongly oppose this development. The war in Ukraine is a serious setback for peace.

We get that with the anger over the brutal and unprovoked assault, plus the need to bolster security, many people are not prioritising negotiations at the moment. This is understandable but also a mistake. True security cannot come from military capability alone. For that, there has to be a negotiated settlement all sides can live with. Otherwise, the killing will continue and we will be condemned to decades of insecurity and tension. ANDREW GILMOUR, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR BERGHOF FOUNDATION

At Berghof, we believe that conflicts can never truly be resolved by military means. We support conflict stakeholders around the world to engage constructively and sincerely in dialogue, and to seek peaceful ways to address grievances. Our research shows such dialogues must be inclusive, and include women and youth from the earliest stages. Violence can never address or resolve the root causes of conflict.

To transform conflicts into peaceful solution, we work with actors from different levels of society – from government officials to civil society groups and individuals –, we analyse conflicts as complex, interconnected systems, and develop peacebuilding and peace education approaches based on our latest research findings.

We remain committed and stand ready to support any actor offering to transform violent conflicts into sustainable peace.