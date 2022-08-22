Since the beginning of the war, Dnipropetrovska oblast has become a refuge for more than 252,000 people. For comparison, approximately the same number of people live in Sumy or Zhytomyr.

Most of the internally displaced persons arrive by evacuation trains literally from under shelling. People are confused, exhausted, need special attention and help. Reginal Disaster Response Team of the Ukrainian Red Cross of are on duty at train stations where they meet people, provide them with food and take them to temporary shelters.

A significant part of the IDPs remains in the region for a long period, therefore much attention is paid to humanitarian aid. From February 24, 2022, people received more than 480 tons of the most necessary items from the Ukrainian Red Cross.

The Dnipropetrovsk regional organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society is constantly increasing its capacity to provide assistance to the population of the region so that everyone who has been forced to leave their home can survive this difficult time as comfortably as possible.