09 Nov 2019

Beginning of disengagement at Petrivske disengagement area

Report
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
09 Nov 2019

This report is for the media and the general public.

Shortly after 12:00 (Eastern European Time) on 9 November, the SMM observed the beginning of the disengagement process at the Petrivske disengagement area. SMM patrols positioned near the disengagement area saw the launch of flares by the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the armed formations, signaling both sides’ readiness to disengage.

Subsequently, the SMM saw Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel and members of the armed formations exiting the disengagement area, together with their weapons.

The Mission will continue to monitor and verify the disengagement process.

Additional information can be found in the SMM Daily Reports.

Contacts

Dragana Nikolic-Solomon
Chief of Press and Public Information Unit
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine
26 Turhenievska Street
01054 Kyiv
Ukraine
Office: +380 44 392 08 55
Mobile: +380 95 291 99 18
Dragana.Nikolic-Solomon@osce.org
smm-press@osce.org

Iryna Korobko
National Media Officer
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine
26 Turhenievska Street
01054 Kyiv
Ukraine
Office: +380 44 392 09 84
Mobile: +380 67 235 38 16
iryna.korobko@osce.org
smm-press@osce.org

