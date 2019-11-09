Beginning of disengagement at Petrivske disengagement area

This report is for the media and the general public.

Shortly after 12:00 (Eastern European Time) on 9 November, the SMM observed the beginning of the disengagement process at the Petrivske disengagement area. SMM patrols positioned near the disengagement area saw the launch of flares by the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the armed formations, signaling both sides’ readiness to disengage.

Subsequently, the SMM saw Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel and members of the armed formations exiting the disengagement area, together with their weapons.

The Mission will continue to monitor and verify the disengagement process.

Additional information can be found in the SMM Daily Reports.

