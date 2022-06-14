Azov Sea Area regional recovery review: Situation overview and profile of the ASA region in 2018/2019

Background

Over the past seven years, it has been well established that the armed conflict in eastern Ukraine has affected economic, social and civic dynamics, and hazard exposure in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.1 Less analysis has been conducted on the conflict’s consequences for the wider Azov Sea area (ASA), inclusive of Donetsk (Government-controlled area, GCA), Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts. Given the proximity of these oblasts to the eastern conflict area and Crimea, recent events there may affect social and economic dynamics in the broader south-eastern region.

Further to economic and social considerations, Ukraine has in recent years committed to account for environmental well-being in planning for the future, for example in the Association Agreement with the European Union (EU).2 In light of this, a regional analysis of the environmental, social and economic trends in ASA is necessary to inform the work of the humanitarian and development community.