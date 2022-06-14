Azov Sea Area regional recovery review: Historic trends and recovery from shocks 2010 – 2020

Background

This is the second of the five publications focused on recovery trends and resilience capacities in the Azov Sea area (ASA). The first factsheet in the series presented a situation overview and explored recent social, economic and environmental trends. In this document, the long-term development trends of the ASA are analysed retrospectively since the 2000s in the case of selected environmental trends and the past decade for social and economic trends. In this way, the factsheet seeks to highlight the potential impact of shocks that may have affected the area in 2014, 2018 and 2020 (see Map 1), and trends towards recovery.

The factsheet also comprises a thematic case study with a focus on Mariupol (currently, the second largest city of the ASA after Zaporizhzhia, which was impacted most directly by the conflict), which was undertaken to trace the effects of shocks on the city’s resilience capacities.1