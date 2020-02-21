Attacks on Education - an Update as of February 21, 2020

According to the available information none of the schools was directly damaged as a result of hostilities despite the increasing number of incidents that could potentially lead to the injuries or death of children or teachers. Though there is evidence that escalation still influenced children's ability to learn on both sides of the contact line. Four cases of temporary school closures were reported in Tryokhizbenka and Novotoshkivske (Luhansk GCA) and Zolote-5 (Luhansk NGCA), but due to the flu quarantine in the area it is still hard to give the proper analysis of this issue. Based on the feedback from Education Cluster partners present in the area, psychological state of children was negatively influenced with the escalation.