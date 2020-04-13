Attacks on Education in Ukraine, Situation Report, as of 13 April 2020

During 2020, the Ukraine Education Cluster has received reports regarding 5 conflict-related incidents resulting in physical damages to school infrastructure, 5 education facilities that have been temporarily closed, 3 incidents resulting in the threat of death or injuries to students, teachers and parents. It brings the total number of incidents resulting in damages to schools to 100 during 2017-2020.

According to the available information in the period during March 1st - April 13th 2020 three schools were directly damaged as a result of hostilities. On March 1 school in Oleksandrivka Donetska NGCA was damaged as a result of hostilities. Windows on the fourth flor were broken. The same school sustained damages again on March 21.

Unfrotunately during this incident a 17-year-old girl was injured by shrapnel in the school yard. The same day kindergaten in Oleksandrivka Donetska NGA sustained light damages as well. On April 2, School #67 Donetska NGCA was damaged together with few houses as a result of shelling (this case is sill under verification).

Since the beginning of the conflict in 2014 over 750 education facilities have been damaged and many more experienced disruptions to education. The Ukraine Education Cluster estimates that over 700,000 children and teachers in more than 3,500 education facilities in eastern Ukraine are affected by the hostilities and in need of humanitarian assistance. More than 400,000 children experience the direct impact of the conflict as they live, play and go to school within the 20-km on both sides of the “contact line”, where shelling and extreme levels of minecontamination threaten their lives and wellbeing.