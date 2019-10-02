Attacks on Education in Ukraine, Situation Report, as of 1 October 2019

Since the start of 2019, the Ukraine Education Cluster has received reports regarding 32 conflict-related incidents resulting in physical damages to school infrastructure, 2 education facilities that have been temporarily closed, 8 cases of military presence in close vicinity to the education facility and 9 incidents resulting in threat of death or injuries to students, teachers and parents. This month number of incidents doubled compared to the total number of attacks throughout 2018. Another worrying trend is that dynamics of such incidents is almost equal to 2017 when 33 education facilities were damaged in the period of January - September.

On September 25, windows in Horlivka school #6 (Donetska NGCA) were damaged due to increased hostility in the Haharina coalmine settlement. No civilian casualties were reported.

Moreover, the conflict continues to impact children in various ways in all areas of their life and influences boys' and girls' ability to learn and develop. In Luhanska NGCA non-education related incident has happened on September 28 and resulted in injuries to 5 children (aged 7 to 13 years). According to reports, the children found the arms cache in the forest near the settlement of Chornohorivka (located outside 0-20 km in Luhanska NGCA) and accidentally detonated the found hand grenade.

Since the beginning of the conflict in 2014 over 750 education facilities have been damaged and many more experienced disruptions to education. The Ukraine Education Cluster estimates that over 700,000 children and teachers in more than 3,500 education facilities in eastern Ukraine are affected by the hostilities and in need of humanitarian assistance. More than 400,000 children experience the direct impact of the conflict as they live, play and go to school within the 20-km on both sides of the “contact line”, where shelling and extreme levels of minecontamination threaten their lives and wellbeing.