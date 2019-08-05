Attacks on Education in Ukraine, Situation Report, as of 1 August 2019

Since the start of 2019, the Ukraine Education Cluster has received reports regarding 23 conflict-related incidents resulting in physical damages to school infrastructure, 2 education facilities that have been temporarily closed, 5 cases of military presence in close vicinity to the education facility and 9 incidents resulting in threat of death or injuries to students, teachers and parents.

The month of July 2019 has had the highest number of education related incidents since May 2018, when 6 education facilities were damaged during a single month during an increase of hostilities.

As so, on July 3 Horlivska school #30 (Donetska NGCA) received damages due to hostilities. On July 8 school and kindergarten sustained damages due to increased hostilities in Khreshchatytske (Donetska NGCA). Windows on the 1st floor in kindergarten and on the 1st and 2nd floors in school were damaged with shrapnel. Following this on July 11 school in Lukove (Donetska NGCA) received damages - 20 shattered windows and several shrapnel holes in the wall of the school building. Additionally, the school vicinity was heavily cratered by shelling - more than 15 craters were found within the 120-meter radius of the school.

Another incident of the Attack on Education was reported at School # 4 in Zolote-5/Mykhailivka (Luhanska NGCA) on July 11. Several new holes were observed in the windows of a school building caused by gunfire. The school # 4 in Zolote 5/Mykhailivka has been damaged 11 times since the beginning of 2019.

During all mentioned incidents luckily no one was injured.

Since the beginning of the conflict in 2014 over 750 education facilities have been damaged and many more experienced disruptions to education. The Ukraine Education Cluster estimates that over 700,000 children and teachers in more than 3,500 education facilities in eastern Ukraine are affected by the hostilities and in need of humanitarian assistance. More than 400,000 children experience the direct impact of the conflict as they live, play and go to school within the 20-km on both sides of the “contact line”, where shelling and extreme levels of mine-contamination threaten their lives and wellbeing.