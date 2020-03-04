Attacks on Education in Ukraine, Situation Report, as of 04 March 2020

During 2020, the Ukraine Education Cluster has received reports regarding 2 conflict-related incidents resulting in physical damages to school infrastructure, 5 education facilities that have been temporarily closed, 3 incidents resulting in the threat of death or injuries to students, teachers and parents. It brings the total number of incidents resulting in damages to schools to the 97 during 2017-2020.

According to the available information starting from the beginning of 2020 two schools were directly damaged as a result of hostilities. On February 27 aproximately at 15.20 pm the school window was damaged due to hostilities in Horlivka school #10. On Februry 29 window on the fourth floor of the school in Oleksandrivka was broken as a resul of heavy machine-gun fire. No injuries reported. as a result of recent escalation five cases of temporarily schools closure were reported in Tryokhizbenka and Novotoshkivske (Luhansk GCA) and Zolote-5 (Luhansk NGCA), but due to the flue quarantine in the area and lack of access to NGCA it is still hard to give the proper analysis of the scale. Based on the feedback from Education Cluster partners present in the area, psychological state of children was negatively influenced with the escalation. While none of those incidents has resulted in massive destruction to the school infrastructure, the reoccurrence of incidents makes attendance of the school extremely unsafe for children and staff.

Since the beginning of the conflict in 2014 over 750 education facilities have been damaged and many more experienced disruptions to education. The Ukraine Education Cluster estimates that over 700,000 children and teachers in more than 3,500 education facilities in eastern Ukraine are affected by the hostilities and in need of humanitarian assistance. More than 400,000 children experience the direct impact of the conflict as they live, play and go to school within the 20-km on both sides of the “contact line”, where shelling and extreme levels of minecontamination threaten their lives and wellbeing.