Attacks on Education in Ukraine (17 February - 02 March 2022)

24 February-02 March: 16 documented incidents

As reported on 24 February 2022: In Chuhuiv city and raion, Kharkiv oblast, a missile strike on a residential area wounded 20 people, including a 52-year-old female teacher who received facial injuries after being struck by shards of glass in the blast. Source: New Age

As reported on 25 February 2022: Since the Russian invasion, some 500 Pakistani students have been stuck across Ukraine. Source: The New Arab

25 February 2022: In Okhtyrka city and raion, Sumy oblast, unidentified perpetrators attacked a kindergarten, killing six people, including a seven-year-old girl. Doctors were subsequently fighting to save the life of a second wounded child.* Sources: Amnesty International, BBC, NPR, Save the Children, The New Arab and Twitter

25 February 2022: In Gorlovka town, Donetsk Oblast province, two teachers were killed in an artillery strike on School Number 50. The school’s windows were broken and walls partially collapsed as a result of the shelling.* Source: Save the Children

25 February 2022: In Mariupol town, Donetsk Oblast province, School Number 48 was damaged by a missile fired by suspected Russian forces.* Source: Amnesty International

26 February 2022: In Chernihiv town, Chernihiv Oblast province, a kindergarten was hit by an explosive weapon, most likely an artillery shell, which started a fire on the second floor of the school.* Sources: Amnesty International and The Guardian

26 February 2022: In Vasylkiv city, Kyiv oblast, a technical college was reportedly struck by a missile causing three floors of the education facility to collapse and other damage. A military college located across the street from the education facility may have been the target of the strike.

Sources: BuzzFeed and The Guardian

27 February 2022: In Kharkiv city, Kharkiv oblast, School Number 134 was reportedly burned to rubble. Some reports allege the fire sparked due to combat between Ukrainian and Russian forces, while others allege Russian forces laid siege to the building.* Sources: Economist and Yahoo

Around 27 February 2022: In Kharkiv city, Kharkiv oblast, Russian forces reportedly used School Number 88 near Traktornyi Zavod subway station refuge. The school was empty at the time.* Source: The Guardian

28 February 2022: In Osypenko village, Zaporizhia oblast, artillery shells reportedly hit a school, setting it on fire. No injuries were reported.* Source: O61

01 March 2022: In Kharkiv, shelling reportedly hit three schools. The strike on School Number 17 produced damage to a wall and blew out windows, in the northern neighbourhood of Saltivka. The other two schools, reportedly one kilometre apart, are in southeastern Kharkiv.* Source: CNN

01 March 2022: In Mariupol city, Donetsk oblast, shelling reportedly struck School Number 16.* Sources: Facebook and Pravda

Around 01 March 2022: In Borodyanka town, Kyiv oblast, a suspected Russian airstrike hit near a kindergarten and apartment complex damaged the school’s playground.* Sources: NY Times and Twitter

01 March 2022: In Kharkiv city, raion and oblast, a 21-year-old male Indian student of the Kharkiv National Medical University was killed by Russian shelling after he left the bunker he had been sheltering in to buy food. Sources: Al Jazeera, BBC I, BBC II and The Indian Express

02 March 2022: In Kharkiv city, raion and oblast, the Karazin National University and the Kharkiv Regional Police Department were hit and damaged by a Russian missile strike.* Sources: Al Jazeera, Sky News and TRT World

02 March 2022: In Severodonetsk, Luhansk oblast, a missile reportedly struck the gym at School Number 16. Civilians were reportedly taking shelter in the school at the time of the attack, however no casualties were reported* Source: Interfax