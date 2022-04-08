Attacks against Civilians ‘Completely Unacceptable’, Stresses Secretary-General in Statement on Deadly Strike against Ukraine Railway Station

SG/SM/21235

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The strike on the Kramatorsk railway station in eastern Ukraine today, which killed and injured scores of civilians waiting to be evacuated, including many women, children and elderly, and other attacks against civilians and on civilian infrastructure are completely unacceptable. They are gross violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law, for which the perpetrators must be held accountable.

The Secretary-General reminds all parties of their obligations under international law to protect civilians and of the urgency to agree on humanitarian ceasefires in order to enable the safe evacuation of and humanitarian access to populations trapped in conflict. The Secretary-General reiterates his appeal to all concerned to bring an immediate end to this brutal war.

