Ukraine
Assistance to internally displaced persons in Chernivtsi
Volunteers and employees of Chernivtsi regional organization of Ukrainian Red Cross are helping people who have been forced to leave their homes due to the war and move to a safe place. Many people have temporarily taken refuge in the suburbs and settlements of the region. Ukrainian Red Cross centrally, in cooperation with local authorities, delivers humanitarian aid to the settlements of the region. People are given food and hygiene kits.