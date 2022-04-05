Assistance for COVID-19 response : ASEF’s support for displaced people from Ukraine through WHO

As an assistance under Asia-Europe Foundation (ASEF) Project for Strengthening Preparedness and Response to the COVID-19 and other Emerging Infectious Diseases financially contributed by Japan, the Government of Japan has approved the financial support of 9,500,000 USD for WHO emergency response to address COVID-19 and other infectious diseases in Ukraine and neighboring countries. Medicines, personal protective equipment, medical devices and others will be provided to displaced people in Ukraine and neighboring countries, such as Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, Czech Republic and Republic of Moldova through the WHO Regional Office for Europe (EURO). This assistance forms a part of Japan’s 100 million USD in additional emergency humanitarian assistance in Ukraine and neighboring countries, which was decided on April 5.

(Note 1) Asia-Europe Foundation (ASEF) was founded in 1997 in Singapore as a permanent body of Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM). It engages in activities to enhance mutual understanding between Asia and Europe with a focus on the socio-cultural field.

(Note 2) Details of the goods to be provided:

COVID-19 personal protective equipment, medicines, testing kits, equipment for disinfection and decontamination, biomedical devices, medical equipment for ICU beds and ambulances.