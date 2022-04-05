Asia-Europe Foundation (ASEF) provides $9.5m to support WHO's health response in Ukraine and surrounding countries

Funds from Japan will be used to provide humanitarian assistance for refugees and internally displaced people

Singapore / Copenhagen, 5 April 2022

The Asia-Europe Foundation (ASEF), utilising the contribution from Japan, provides US$ 9.5 million to support WHO's humanitarian assistance in response to the urgent health needs to tackle COVID-19 and other infectious diseases over the next 6 months in Ukraine and neighbouring ASEM partner countries - Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia - and non-ASEM partner Moldova, which have been accepting and supporting millions of Ukrainian refugees.

This humanitarian assistance consists of three parts:

Medical equipment, personal protective equipment (PPE), equipment for ICUs (Intensive Care Units) and ambulances, as well as disinfection and decontamination materials; Ensuring continuity of COVID-19 related medical services in Ukraine and neighbouring countries and extending access to such services to refugee populations; and Preventing and responding to vaccine-preventable diseases such as measles and polio.

The funding will be disbursed from the Japan Trust Fund at ASEF (set up in 2021). The objective of the Fund is to strengthen preparedness and response to the COVID-19 and other emerging infectious diseases in and around ASEM countries.

"Reiterating our statement on ASEM Day, our thoughts are with the innocent people on the ground," said Ambassador MORIKAWA Toru, Executive Director, ASEF. "We are confident that this financial assistance paves the way towards the betterment of public health specifically for refugees and internally displaced people in Ukraine and neighbouring countries and in line with our message." he added.

"We thank ASEF and the Government of Japan for this timely assistance as we at WHO and partners scale up our response to the Ukraine emergency," said Dr Hans Henri P. Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe. "This assistance will go a long way in supporting health systems to ensure that lifesaving supplies and services can reach the most vulnerable, including women and children, both in Ukraine and in surrounding countries involved in the humanitarian response."

