“Artificial” Status of IDPs in Ukraine, November 2020 [EN/UK]

WHY IS IDP STATUS IN UKRAINE OFTEN CONSIDERED ‘ARTIFICIAL’?

Existence of “artificial” IDP status has emerged due to the deficiencies of IDP registration system

IDP CERTIFICATES ARE:

1) Preconditions for people whose residence registration is located in the non-government-controlled areas (NGCA) to exercise their rights, in particular, the right to pension 2) Requested in practice to access rights and services without any legal basis.

IDP registration system means that:

• Residents of NGCA are forced to “imitate” internal displacement • Many IDPs who have actually achieved a durable solution to their displacement (e.g. feel themselves integrated and do not have any displacement-induced needs) remain compelled to maintain their registration in order to retain the certificate necessary to access pension payments and other rights.