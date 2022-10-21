Area Baseline Assessment: Ukraine - Round 14 (3-16 October 2022)

KEY INSIGHTS

• Round 14 includes information from 979 out of 1,319 hromadas in the covered areas (75%).

• Among oblasts, Kharkivska (413,793), Dnipropetrovska (342,228) and Kyivska (329,756) have the highest number of displaced persons.

• At the raion level, Kharkivskyi, Kyivska, Zaporizkyi, Dniprovskyi, Poltavskyi host the highest number of recorded IDPs, with over 99,000 each.

• Of the total IDPs, the majority have been displaced from Donetska, Kharkivska and Luhanska oblasts.

• Out of the 146 cities/towns that reported IDP figures, Kyiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Kryvyi Rih and Odesa recorded the highest displacement figures

OVERVIEW

The Area Baseline assessment provides granular data on the number and geographic location of officially recorded internally displaced persons (IDPs). Data collection for the Area Baseline assessment Round 14 took place between 3-16 October across 21 oblasts and Kyiv city. In the areas covered, the number of recorded IDPs was collected for all 106 raions and 979 hromadas (75 per cent of all). In addition, gender disaggregated figures were provided across 63 per cent of hromadas– of those areas, 65 per cent of registered IDPs were females and 35 per cent were males.

This report assesses registered IDP presence at the hromada and oblast-levels, while also mapping the percentage change since the previous round. It further highlights the rate of change at the macro-regional level and charts the registered IDP figures at the raion-level across the previous 8 rounds.

IOM’s glossary defines IDPs as persons or groups of persons who have been forced or obliged to flee or to leave their homes or places of habitual residence, in particular as a result of or in order to avoid the effects of armed conflict, situations of generalized violence, violations of human rights or natural or human-made disasters, and who have not crossed an internationally recognized state border. Operationally, for this assessment, interviewers define and understand IDPs as persons who officially registered as fleeing their habitual place of residence due to the current war in Ukraine.

Disclaimer: The data in this report was sourced from official IDP data recorded by hromada officials. As such, it likely represents an undercount of those who have been forced to flee their homes.