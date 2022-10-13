Area Baseline Assessment: Ukraine - Round 13 (19 - 30 September 2022)

The Area Baseline assessment provides granular data on the number and geographic location of officially recorded internally displaced persons (IDPs). Data collection for the Area Baseline assessment Round 13 took place between 19-30 September across 21 oblasts and Kyiv city. In the areas covered, the number of recorded IDPs was collected for all 106 raions and 993 hromadas (75 per cent of all). In addition, gender disaggregated figures were provided across 63 per cent of locations– of those areas, 63 per cent of registered IDPs were women and 37 per cent were men.

This report assesses registered IDP presence at the hromada and oblast-levels, while also mapping the percentage change since the previous round. It further highlights the rate of change at the macro-regional level and charts the registered IDP figures at the raion-level across the previous 6 rounds.