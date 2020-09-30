Area Based Risk Assessment Yasynuvata Raion Donetska Oblast, Eastern Ukraine, August 2020

The 3P Consortium: Prepare, Prevent and Protect civilian populations from disaster risks in conflict-affected areas

On the occasion of the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, the 3P Consortium (ACTED, IMPACT Initiatives, Right To Protection, the Austrian Red Cross, the Danish Red Cross and the Ukrainian Red Cross) launched its programme to reduce vulnerability to disaster risks in Eastern Ukraine by preparing, preventing and protecting civilian populations who are at risk of major disasters.

Civilians continue to bear the brunt of the ongoing conflict in Eastern Ukraine. Shelling, landmines, unexploded ordnances, frequent water and electricity cuts: this is daily life for people living close to the contact line, which splits government controlled areas from non-government controlled areas and where armed fighting continues to take place.

Natural, industrial and ecological hazards present in conflict-affected areas also pose a significant risk to the life and health of millions, and to the resilience of essential service delivery systems. Flooding coal mines, factories exposed to shelling, toxic landfills, chemical spills: these are yet another aspect of daily reality in Eastern Ukraine.

It is to raise awareness about these risks that the 3P Consortium – a group of Ukrainian and international non-governmental organisations (NGOs), was formed in 2019 with financial support from the Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (DG ECHO) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) / Office of Foreign Disaster Assistance (OFDA).

In 2019 on October 13th, celebrated as the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, the 3P Consortium introduced its programme which aims at supporting the Government of Ukraine to fulfill its commitment under the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030. The 3P programme aims to reduce vulnerability to disaster risks in Eastern Ukraine by preparing, preventing and protecting civilian populations who are at risk of a major disaster.