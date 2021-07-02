Arbitrary detention, torture and ill-treatment in the context of armed conflict in eastern Ukraine, 2014-2021 [EN/RU/UK]

I. Executive summary

This thematic report by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) examines: 1) the scale of detention in the context of the armed conflict in eastern Ukraine by Government actors and armed groups and other actors in territory controlled by the self-proclaimed ‘Donetsk people’s republic’ and the selfproclaimed ‘Luhansk people’s republic’1 from 14 April 2014 to 30 April 2021; 2) the prevalence and patterns of conflict-related arbitrary detention, including secret and incommunicado detention; 3) the prevalence and patterns of conflict-related torture and ill-treatment, including conflict-related sexual violence; and 4) accountability for these violations, including remedy and reparation to the victims. The report also presents two emblematic case studies of conflict-related arbitrary detention, torture and ill-treatment, one in the Kharkiv regional department of the Security Service of Ukraine (Annex I) and the second in the ‘Izoliatsiia’ detention facility in armed group-controlled Donetsk (Annex II). Cases of arbitrary detention, torture and ill-treatment in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, Ukraine, occupied by the Russian Federation2 that took place following the occupation and are still ongoing are out of the scope of the present report. These cases have been covered in OHCHR periodic reports on the human rights situation in Ukraine and thematic reports on the situation of human rights in Crimea, as well as in the reports of the United Nations Secretary-General on the situation of human rights in Crimea.3 2. The report is based on the findings of the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU)4 , and aims to promote the eradication of current practices of conflict-related arbitrary detention, torture and ill-treatment, to prevent future such human rights violations, and to stimulate further efforts to bring perpetrators to justice and provide victims with remedy and reparation.

OHCHR estimates the total number of conflict-related detentions in Ukraine from 14 April 2014 to 30 April 2021 as between 7,900 and 8,700 (with men comprising approximately 85 per cent and women 15 per cent of detainees): 3,600-4,000 by Government actors and 4,300-4,700 by armed groups and other actors in territory controlled by the self-proclaimed ‘republics’. These figures include individuals who took part in hostilities, as well as civilians detained for real or suspected support for opposing forces or merely for their anti-Ukrainian or pro-Ukrainian positions, as well as other individuals whose detention was directly or indirectly linked to the conflict.

OHCHR estimates that some 60 per cent of conflict-related detentions occurred during the first two years of the conflict, in 2014 and 2015: approximately 2,000 detentions by Government actors, and approximately 3,000 detentions by armed groups and other actors in territory controlled by the self-proclaimed ‘republics’. From 2016 to 2021, annual numbers of conflict-related detentions substantially decreased both in Government-controlled territory and in territory controlled by self-proclaimed ‘republics’, averaging several hundred per year.

OHCHR estimates that about 60 per cent of all conflict-related detentions by Government actors from 2014 to 2021 (approximately 2,300) were arbitrary, and the majority of them occurred during the initial period of the conflict (2014-2015). These arbitrary detentions often failed to comply with any legal process, thereby violating all due process rights of the detainees, and often involved confinement in unofficial places of detention, including secret and incommunicado detention, for short or prolonged periods. Such detentions were carried out mostly in places such as the SBU premises in Kramatorsk, Mariupol and Kharkiv, and other locations, including the military bases in Mariupol and Kramatorsk airports.

From 2016, the prevalence of conflict-related arbitrary detention by Government actors substantially decreased. Since late 2016, OHCHR has not observed a continuation of the practice of holding conflict-related detainees long-term in unofficial places of detention. The duration of conflict-related arbitrary detention documented by OHCHR usually lasted several days, often in rented apartments, hotel rooms or similar places, after which the detentions were formalized and individuals transferred to official police detention facilities (ITTs) or pre-trial detention facilities (SIZOs).

As to the conflict-related detentions by armed groups and other actorsin territory controlled by the self-proclaimed ‘republics’, during the initial stages of the conflict, they lacked any semblance of legal process, while a more formalized approach has been observed since 2015, with the introduction of “administrative arrest” (in territory controlled by ‘Donetsk people’s republic’) and “preventive detention” (in territory controlled by ‘Luhansk people’s republic’). In the 532 documented cases of conflictrelated detention, OHCHR noted the absence of appropriate procedures for administrative detention or lack of respect for fair trial guarantees in criminal ‘cases’ and found that a large majority of those cases amounted to arbitrary detention. As of April 2021, arbitrary detention remained a daily occurrence in territory controlled by self-proclaimed ‘republics’.

In 2014 and early 2015, various armed groups used more than 50 improvised detention facilities (often generically referred to as “basements”) to hold detainees, but the practice was gradually stopped, and conflict-related detainees were then held in a limited number of specially designated facilities. In some of these facilities, such as the premises of the ‘ministries of state security’ in Donetsk and Luhansk, and ‘Izoliatsiia’ detention facility in Donetsk, torture and ill-treatment were carried out systematically.

By analysing over 1,300 individual cases of conflict-related detention, OHCHR found a strong correlation between conflict-related arbitrary detention and torture and illtreatment in both Government-controlled territory and territory controlled by selfproclaimed ‘republics’. In cases documented by OHCHR which occurred during the initial stages of the conflict, in 2014 and 2015, detainees were frequently subjected to torture and ill-treatment (74 per cent of individuals detained by Government actors, and 82.2 and 85.7 per cent in territory controlled by ‘Donetsk people’s republic’ and in territory controlled by the ‘Luhansk people’s republic’, respectively). Conflict-related detainees also often faced deplorable detention conditions that amounted to inhuman and degrading treatment, often in improvised detention facilities such as basements, garages, industrial buildings, vehicles and open pits. After 2016, torture or ill-treatment in cases of arbitrary detention became less common on both sides of the contact line.

OHCHR estimates the total number of conflict-related detainees subjected to torture and ill-treatment from 2014 to 2021 at around 4,000 (approx. 3,400 men and approx. 600 women), including an estimated 340 victims of sexual violence (190-230 men and 120-140 women): approximately 1,500 by Government actors and approximately 2,500 by armed groups and other actors in territory controlled by selfproclaimed ‘republics’.

Both in Government-controlled territory and in territory controlled by selfproclaimed ‘republics’, torture and ill-treatment, including conflict-related sexual violence, were used to extract confessions or information, or to otherwise force detainees to cooperate, as well as for punitive purposes, to humiliate and intimidate, and to extort money and property.

Methods of torture and ill-treatment on both sides of the contact line included beatings, dry and wet asphyxiation, electrocution, sexual violence on men and women (such as rape, forced nudity and violence to the genitals), positional torture, water, food, sleep or toilet deprivation, isolation, mock executions, prolonged use of handcuffs, hooding, and threats of death or further torture or sexual violence, or harm to family members.

Among Government actors, the most common perpetrator of arbitrary detention, torture and ill-treatment was the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), which had a large coordinating role in the Anti-Terrorist Operation, and was responsible for investigating crimes of terrorism. At the initial stages of the conflict, volunteer battalions were also among the regular perpetrators.

In territory controlled by self-proclaimed ‘republics’, the main perpetrators of arbitrary detention, torture and ill-treatment at the initial stages of the conflict were various armed groups, and later, members of the ‘ministries of state security’.

Since 2014, OHCHR has enjoyed unimpeded access to official places of detention in Government-controlled territory. The lack of access of independent international human rights monitors to unofficial places of detention in Governmentcontrolled territory which existed from 2014 to 2016, and absence of confidential access to places of detention and detainees in territory controlled by the self-proclaimed ‘republics’ throughout the conflict has deprived victims of additional protection.