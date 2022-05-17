Anti-Trafficking Task Force (ATTF) Ukraine, Terms of Reference - May 2022

Background

Human trafficking is a crime and a human rights violation, with serious human rights and protection implications - and which is known to significantly amplify in times of wars, crisis and conflict. This is reflected in several reports published by UN agencies, international organizations and the UN Special Rapporteur on Trafficking in Persons. It is also a concern of the Special Representative of the Secretary General on Sexual Violence in Conflict, who signed a framework for cooperation with the Ukrainian government in May 2022. These reports and actions establish a clear link between human trafficking and emergency contexts, and identify a critical gap in the humanitarian response system.

In Ukraine, human trafficking has been known as a widespread phenomenon event before the war.

Human trafficking is known to proliferate through highly adaptable strategies, including fraudulent employment offers inside the country and abroad, offers of support for accommodation and residence for those considering leaving their place of usual residence or the country, as well as through online recruitment and disinformation. Both the internally displaced and refugees are particularly vulnerable to human trafficking, but also generally the millions of war-affected populations. For example, it is known that children and adults in care institutions are at risk of abandonment, and constraints to mobility severely limits their ability to seek cover from the bombardment or to evacuate through humanitarian corridors which are already heavily obstructed. These people are extremely vulnerable and with few options, are likely to accept any offer of support which could have questionable motives.

In 2021, IOM through its Direct assistance Programme identified and assisted nearly 1100 survivors of trafficking, with additional 132 VoT identified in first the three months of 2022 (but whose exploitation happened before the war).

There are indications of increased risk of trafficking due to loss of income and resources, loss of homes and inadequate/non-family style accommodation, family separation, psychological distress, disruption to education, breakdown of law and order, conflict related sexual violence, amongst others. Such situations increase both supply of potential victims and the number of potential traffickers, as potential victims’ resort to negative coping strategies, individuals not previously involved in trafficking or exploitation use the opportunity to turn take advantage of desperate people, and as organized trafficking networks arise in or extend into the affected areas and populations.

According to the rapid assessment conducted by La Strada International and Freedom Fund during March – April 2022, the risks are clear – and it is likely that these risks will increase in the coming period, as the war continues, more people are internally displaced, access to services and livelihoods becomes more precarious, and millions of refugees face the need to settle for longer periods in other European countries and begin to access the labour market. The vulnerability is also increased with the experience of secondary displacement resulted in the illegal annexation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea by the Russian Federation and the City of Sevastopol and the on-going armed conflict in Donetsk and Luhans’k regions as indicated in the GRETA report on the result of secondary evaluation round.

While the activation of article 5 of Council Directive 2001/55/EC of 20 July 2001, introducing temporary protection for Ukrainians arriving in EU countries, significantly reduces the exposure for those fleeing the war to human traffickers, economic need is one of the most often identified vulnerability factors for trafficking in persons (UNODC (2020). Global Report on Trafficking of Persons. In addition, non-Ukrainians fleeing Ukraine may be exposed to human traffickers. (UN sources report that as of the beginning of 2022, 470,000 non- Ukrainians were resident in the country.)