Analysis of legal provisions aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) [EN/UK]

At its meeting on March 17 2020, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine passed as both basis and entirety, the draft laws No. 3219 and No. 3220 regarding measures aimed at the prevention and spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Adopted legislative changes envisage increased responsibility for breaching sanitary antiepidemic rules and regulations as well as enhancing the protection of social, labor, and economic rights in light of the introduction of quarantine measures.

A team of legal analysts at the CF 'Right to Protection' advocacy department has prepared an analysis of the provisions of these laws and their impact on the exercise of rights envisaged by the Constitution and the Laws of Ukraine.