Allocation Strategy Paper Ukraine Humanitarian Fund 2019 - 1st Standard Allocation

Project Proposal Deadline: (Friday 9 August 2019, 23:45 Kyiv local time through GMS)

A) Ukraine Humanitarian Fund

Under the direction of the Humanitarian Coordinator (HC), the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund (UHF)1 aims to support the timely allocation and disbursement of donor resources to the most critical humanitarian needs.

On 21 June 2019, the HC and the Advisory Board (AB) requested that the first standard allocation was launched and identified some initial key criteria and geographic focus. The overall objectives guiding this, and future UHF allocations, include:

• Provide humanitarian assistance to people affected by the conflict where the needs are most acute.

• To improve humanitarian response by increasing the extent to which funding is allocated to priority humanitarian needs through an inclusive and coordinated process at the field level.

• Strengthen coordination and leadership through the function of the HC and coordination system, promoting synergies and multi-sectoral responses.

• Support the localization agenda by empowering local responders and providing funding to NGOs.

B) Summary/Allocation Overview

This allocation strategy paper is issued by the HC and AB, to set the funding priorities for the 1st Standard Allocation. It outlines the rationale for the prioritization and includes a timeline for the allocation process.

A total amount of US$ 3.2 million is available for this allocation

The allocation will target households with disabled members and the most vulnerable elderly people closest to the contact line in Government and Non-Government Controlled Areas of eastern Ukraine.

The HC in discussion with the AB has set the allocation envelopes as follows;

• Envelope of approximately $1.6 million for the Government Controlled Areas (GCA), focusing on 53 isolated settlements close to the ‘contact line’.

• Envelope of approximately $1.6 million for the Non-Government Controlled Areas (NGCA), focusing on settlements within 5 km of the ‘contact line’.

This allocation does not target those living outside of the active conflict area or that do not meet these prioritized criteria.

The allocation will prioritize multi-sector projects. The following cluster activities will be eligible: water, sanitation and hygiene; education; health and nutrition; protection; shelter; and food security and livelihoods.