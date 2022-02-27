Alliance2015 members prepare to scale up support to the conflict-affected population of Ukraine

The international community’s condemnation of the Russian military attack against Ukraine is resounding. The attack is already worsening the existing humanitarian situation, putting the lives of tens of millions of people in affected areas at risk. As a European-based and globally active INGO network, created to achieve stronger responses and better impacts through collaboration, Alliance2015 is preparing to address the growing and acute humanitarian needs through our members and their partners already present and active on the ground.

Alliance2015 members People in Need (PIN) and ACTED have been responding to humanitarian needs in Ukraine since 2014, and now plan to scale up efforts in supporting the affected population with our local civil society partners in Ukraine, as well as in neighbouring countries, where up to 5 million people are expected to seek refuge.

PIN and ACTED’s activities in Ukraine have been temporarily suspended to ensure and monitor the safety of our staff and our local partners. Together we are assessing the rapidly evolving situation, so that our Alliance2015 teams on the ground can be ready to relaunch humanitarian activities to our maximum capability when it becomes possible.

"In the first phase, we will provide mainly the most basic needs according to the currently developing situation; usually this is cash assistance, food aid, hygiene items and support of facilities for IDPs," says Petr Drbohlav, Alliance2015 member PIN’s regional director for the Eastern Partnership and the Balkans.

Alliance2015 is a strategic and operational network of 7 European-based international NGOs, that envisions a world without poverty, hunger, and fear of oppression. We envision resilient and empowered people and societies. We believe in the power of better collaborations, and in this spirit, we support and strengthen the response capacity of our members on the ground, to contribute to an adequate and effective humanitarian assistance to the affected vulnerable population.