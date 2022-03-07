Allegations of Genocide under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (Ukraine v. Russian Federation) - Conclusion of the public hearing on the Request for the indication of provisional measures submitted by Ukraine

The Court to begin its deliberation

THE HAGUE, 7 March 2022. The public hearing on the Request for the indication of provisional measures submitted by Ukraine in the case concerning Allegations of Genocide under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (Ukraine v. Russian Federation) was concluded today. Oral arguments were presented by Ukraine. The Russian Federation did not participate in the hearing. In a letter sent on Saturday 5 March 2022, the Russian Federation informed the Court that it “ha[d] decided not to participate in the oral proceedings due to open on 7 March 2022”.

The Court will now begin its deliberation.

