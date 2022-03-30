Aid valuing 10m EUR has already been sent to victims of war in Ukraine

To date, donors have sent 63 million EUR to People in Need’s Ukraine emergency appeal fund, 10 million of which has already been spent on aid to Ukraine. Since the beginning of the invasion in February, we have managed to send 10 trains and 20 trucks to Ukraine, providing over 5,300 pallets full of humanitarian aid. We were one of the first organizations to begin delivering regular humanitarian aid to the eastern part of the country, where fierce fighting continues to this day. We’ve also managed to deliver 40 tons of humanitarian aid to victims in the besieged town of Sumy in the first UN convoy and last month. Today, we have over 100 staff on the ground in affected areas.

We are sending aid by car and by train

AID WORTH 6 MILLION EURO

Thanks to the generosity of ordinary Czech citizens and companies who have graciously donated to the Ukraine emergency appeal, all the trains we send are full of humanitarian material totaling 6 million EUR. Despite the ongoing fighting, we manage to deliver humanitarian aid from the Czech Republic both by car and by train. As of March 29th, 10 trains have arrived in Ukraine containing hygiene supplies, non-perishable nourishment, baby food, mattresses, disinfectant sprays, sleeping bags and other essential items. Trains with material aid either head to Kyiv or to Dnipro, from where they continue on to other affected areas.

"We have a huge sense of responsibility now. Not only to our donors, but to other organizations because we feel that we are paving the way for how things should be handled in Ukraine, for example, in terms of the transportation of humanitarian aid," says Šimon Pánek, director of People in Need.

From Dnipro, humanitarian aid is then distributed by local partner organizations, such as R2P. People from these organization load the aid into vans that then transport it even further to other towns and cities, like Kharkiv or Zaporozhye, or entire regions like Donetsk and Luhansk. We also support deliveries made by smaller local volunteers to even more remote villages or parts of the country.

Due to the ongoing fighting, water storage has been a major challenge for those in the east of Ukraine. For this reason, we have already transported 20 trucks full of aid (largely consisting of 50,000+ jerry cans and water containers, totaling approximately 600,000 EUR) to Lviv and cities further east.

We distribute material and financial aid to equip collective centers

AID WORTH 1.44 MILLION EURO

We support collective centers in the west which house people seeking refuge and fleeing the fighting in other parts of the country. These centers need a lot of support because they have often been neglected for several years prior to the invasion and are not fully equipped to accommodate such large numbers of people. According to the UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM), more than 2.5 million IDPs have fled to western Ukraine because of the invasion. For this reason, it is no wonder that these collective centers are under enormous strain and require large amounts of material aid. As a result, we are working hard to get these internal refugee centers ready with basic accommodation items, such as kitchen appliances, bedding, and mattresses. Last week, we helped equip two more collective centers in the country and this week five more IDP centers will open and need to receive materials.

In the eastern part of the country, we focus on the distribution of food, water, and other hygiene supplies. In areas where the water infrastructure has been almost entirely destroyed, we deliver fresh water. We distribute this water in six-liter bottles to local people on the ground and we recently delivered two trucks full of potable water to war-affected areas in the Donetsk region. We regularly bring clean water in cisterns to various villages around the country and when we can, we also equip those areas with their own water tanks so that people have a place to store it.

In the Donetsk region, we also distribute cash to 981 of the most vulnerable people who require help purchasing necessary items. Each person can receive up to 2,200 UAH (68 euros) over three months. We will continue to offer this kind support in the coming months, as well.

Supporting local organizations in Ukraine

Since the invasion in February, we have financially supported 90 smaller NGOs inside Ukraine that are helping local people on the ground. We have provided 1 million EUR to these organizations, so far. They buy and distributing food kits, water, baby food and equipment for bomb shelters. We are also financially supporting organizations that equip collective centers for IDPs.

PIN works to support Ukrainian civil society and an independent media that focuses on human rights violations, physical protection, online safety, and accurate reporting of the events occurring in Ukraine. We also support our long-term partners who are operating in other countries and who, like us, are helping Ukrainian activists and refugees.