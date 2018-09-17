The Agriculture sector in eastern Ukraine: Analysis and recommendation

Executive summary

The importance of agriculture has increased markedly since the conflict and the loss of the main industrial areas and their markets for food products. Over 700,000 people live in rural areas and the two oblasts have over 950,000 IDPs who have moved from the NGCA. Donetsk has 1.6mln hectares of arable land and Luhansk 1.2mln hectares, which gives a total of 2.8mln hectares which is more than the entire arable land of Sweden. Rural households and small farms own over 80% of dairy cattle and produce over 80% of the fruit and vegetables.

FAO commissioned a comprehensive study of the agriculture sector in the Government-controlled areas of Luhansk and Donetsk Oblasts in the summer of 2017. This study included a survey of 310 farmers of different scale including small and medium farms as well as family farms. At the same time, the study’s implementers interviewed the heads of agriculture departments in 13 Rayons of the two Oblasts.

Additionally, two focus group discussions were held and a team of local experts prepared seven sub-sector reports. A conference was held in Kyiv in October 2017 to present the findings and enable further discussion with stakeholders, donors and experts.

The study found that cereals and oilseeds are, by far, the most important sub-sector and in the national economy, cereals make up over 33% of all exports in 2016. The farmer survey shows a cost-price squeeze where farmers are unable to obtain trade credit on inputs (seeds, fertilisers, sprays and diesel) and sale prices are lower than in comparable other locations due to poor infrastructure, insufficient grain dryers and elevators and a low number of buyers. This is compounded by the lack of access to rail transport to the ports, which is, post-conflict, unusable in most of Luhansk and requires a long detour from most of Donetsk to the ports. VAT refunds on grain are now working better but this has actually caused serious problems to smaller farmers that are not registered for VAT and most of whom are now forced to sell their grain into a black market for cash at much lower prices.

There is almost no access to finance for either working capital or investments in machinery and equipment and 88% of farmers surveyed need to urgently replace machinery and equipment.

The farmer survey revealed that all farms have found access to credit and finance very difficult, while livestock, fruit and vegetable farmers have lost their traditional markets in the large urban centres in the NGCA. Most of the food processing industry and all the modern food laboratories are now located in the NGCA. The advisory and extension services in rural areas have been greatly disrupted for farmers in the GCA, and the regulatory environment remains difficult, especially in regard to the registration of property.

The three key constraints identified in the study are lack of access to markets, lack of credit, and insufficient advisory, technical and machinery services in rural areas. These constraints can only be addressed by the combined efforts the national and local administrations, with significant technical and financial assistance from donors. Efforts should be structured around a value chain approach that will focus on all levels in the supply chain, and also concentrate on the 3 main value chains in the GCA of cereals (and oilseeds), dairy, and fruit and vegetables. Access to markets can be improved by the development of farmer groups or co-operatives, especially in livestock production and fruit and vegetables where the consolidation of production can have an immediate impact. Improved advisory services through the development of local service providers would also assist farmers to access price and technical information, which could be coordinated with the ‘light agricultural advisory service’ (state funded) which is already being implemented by FAO in a number of rayons. Rural business support centers (RBSC) can assist in improving both access to markets and improved advisory services by providing information, training, and connection to sources of finance for farmers and SMEs.

Lack of access to finance can addressed through improvements in availability of credit unions, re-establishing trade credit, and providing matching grants. Trade credit can be supported by a matching grant fund which would restart trade credit (for seeds, fertilisers, sprays, feed and fuel) by providing a form of political risk insurance. Matching grants could also support the rehabilitation or expansion of food processing facilities, as well as food storage and improved logistics. Additionally, part of the grant funds can be used for risk-sharing to encourage banks and leasing companies to restart operations and, importantly, the grants can be used to facilitate access to other lines of credit e.g. the EIB Agri-Apex credit line of 400 mln € for cereals, oilseeds and fisheries.

Given the importance of the agriculture sector in Eastern Ukraine, it is hoped that the current study will guide stakeholders in formulating beneficial programs resulting in economic growth, and improved social cohesion in the area. FAO stands ready to provide its knowledge of the area and extensive technical expertise to achieve results for the farmers and businesses in the agriculture sector of Eastern Ukraine.