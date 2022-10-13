Agrarians will receive more than 30 000 sleeves for grain storage: second call for applications is open

The call for applications for grain sleeves support, opened for two weeks in late September, was closed on 9 October. In total, 1 494 applications have been received from small and medium-sized agricultural producers requesting a total of 30 120 sleeves for temporary grain storage.

Due to high interest among farmers for this support, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine (MAPF) and the Food and Organization of the United Nations (FAO) are opening a second call for applications for farmers who were unable to apply to the first call. The second call is open until 23 October through the State Agrarian Registry (SAR).

Under the terms of the programme, farmers must have the land area under official cultivation from 100 to 10 000 hectares, and use the received sleeves to store their own harvested products. At the same time, their status – as owner or leaseholder – is not important, as well as legal status: applications from both legal entities and individual entrepreneurs will be accepted. The key requirement is that the location of the cultivated lands must be in the government-controlled territories of Ukraine.

The selection and verification process of applications to the first call has already started, and in the coming days farmers will receive the confirmation of assistance through the SAR and will be notified of the address of the warehouse from which they should collect their assigned sleeves.

The project is implemented jointly by MAPF and FAO, with the generous financial support of Canada, Japan and the Minderoo Foundation totalling USD 60.5 million. It is expected that the programme will cover 30 percent of the national need for the grain storage.

Viktoriia Mykhalchuk

FAO

Communications Specialist

Viktoriia.Mykhalchuk@fao.org+380986055061