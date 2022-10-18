Administrator Samantha Power Meets with Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko

Readout

For Immediate Release

Saturday, October 15, 2022

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Jessica Jennings:‎

On October 14, Administrator Power met with Ukraine Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko to discuss the Government of Ukraine’s evolving needs and priorities as Putin’s unprovoked war heads into winter. Administrator Power, following her recent visit to Kyiv, reaffirmed USAID’s long-term commitment to the people of Ukraine and their desire for self-determination, as well as to Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

During the meeting, Administrator Power and Minister Marchenko discussed a range of economic support from the U.S. government, including the direct budget support USAID has provided to the Government of Ukraine, totaling $8.5 billion to date, with an additional $4.5 billion planned for the coming months. The Minister outlined his government’s plans for attracting investment and stimulating the economy moving forward, as it works to recover from the economic shocks of Putin’s destructive war. He also reaffirmed the Ukrainian government’s commitment to transparency and accountability in its use of U.S. taxpayer dollars to keep its public institutions open and operating. Administrator Power discussed the ways in which USAID is already working to help restart Ukraine’s economy and emphasized that support would continue.