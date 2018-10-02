“Administrative Service Centre in a suitcase”: People from Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts to receive administrative services at home

Kramatorsk, 1 October 2018 – The United Nations Development Programme in Ukraine has transferred a digital suitcase bought within the Recovery and Peacebuilding Programme with financial support from the European Union to the Mykolaivka Administrative and Social Service Centre (ASC) in Donetsk Oblast.

The mobile “ASC in a suitcase” will substantially enhance delivery of administrative and social services to persons with reduced mobility: the elderly, persons with disabilities, women with children and those who cannot go the ASC in person.

“From now on, if you need to receive administrative and social services, you don’t have to actually go to the ASC. Instead the ASC will come directly to you,” said Janthomas Hiemstra, UNDP Ukraine Country Director.

“This technology means that high-quality services can be delivered to persons with disabilities and elderly persons living in remote districts, including areas near the ‘contact line’ of the conflict”,

Hiemstra added.

The mobile ASC is a small metal suitcase containing a laptop loaded with specialized software, an ID-card reader, a scanner, a printer, a camera and a modem.

The digital suitcases have been produced and programmed in Kreminna,

Luhansk Oblast. A total of 16 digital packages will be transferred to communities in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts in upcoming weeks.

With financial support from the EU, UNDP has helped to create a total of 13 ASCs in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

The support has included provision of modern furniture, equipment and software, but most importantly the development of staff capacity to provide top-class services to citizens in their settlements

