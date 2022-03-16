Additional Humanitarian Assistance for the People of Ukraine

PRESS STATEMENT

ANTONY J. BLINKEN, SECRETARY OF STATE

MARCH 15, 2022

The United States is providing over $186 million in additional humanitarian assistance to support internally displaced persons and the more than three million refugees affected by Russia’s premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified war in Ukraine. This will provide further support for humanitarian organizations responding to the crisis and complement the generosity of the neighboring countries that are welcoming and supporting refugees.

We call for an immediate end to Russia’s continuing war against Ukraine and for Russia to facilitate unhindered humanitarian access in Ukraine and safe passage for those who seek to leave the cities where they are trapped. Humanitarian aid deliveries must be allowed to continue without interference, and humanitarian workers must have safe passage to deliver aid and assistance to those in need.

The United States is the largest single-country donor of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, including providing nearly $293 million in humanitarian assistance both inside Ukraine and in the region since late February. Our funding to-date amounts to nearly $644 million to vulnerable communities in the region since Russia first invaded Ukraine eight years ago. Our humanitarian assistance flows through independent humanitarian organizations that deliver needs-based assistance with impartiality, humanity, neutrality, and independence.

The additional humanitarian assistance for refugees in Ukraine’s neighboring countries supports the provision of food, safe drinking water, protection, accessible shelter, and emergency health care through the support of our international and non-governmental partners. This funding will also help victims of this conflict maintain contact with family members who have been separated and promote family reunification when possible.

The United States commends the hospitality of the neighboring countries that are hosting those fleeing Ukraine. As with any refugee situation, we call on the international community to respond to the needs of those seeking protection in a way that is consistent with the principle of non-refoulement and states’ respective obligations under international law.

We welcome the contributions of other donors toward this crisis response and urge still others to generously support the immediate humanitarian needs in Ukraine and the region.