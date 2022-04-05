Additional Emergency Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine and neighboring countries (5 April 2022)

On April 5, the Government of Japan decided to provide additional 100 million US dollars in emergency humanitarian assistance to assist the people of Ukraine who are facing hardship in Ukraine and neighboring countries.

This is to embody the offer of additional emergency humanitarian assistance conveyed by the Prime Minister, KISHIDA Fumio, on March 24, responding to urgent needs in such areas as health and medical care, food assistance and food security, and protection of displaced people in Ukraine and neighboring countries, Moldova, Poland, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia, and through nine international organizations and Japanese NGOs. With the implementation of earlier assistance announced on March 11, this builds Japan’s support in response to the current situation up to 200 million US dollars in total. The Government of Japan will continue to provide support for and stand by the people of Ukraine who are facing hardship, in collaboration with the international community, including the G7 members.

(Reference)Breakdown of the emergency humanitarian assistance (USD)

(1) International Organizations

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR): Non-Food Items, Shelter, Protection (Safe movement of displaced people, improving protection of women and children) [14.5 million]

United Nations World Food Programme (WFP): Food [14 million]

United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF): Child Protection, Health and Medical Care, Nutrition, Education [10 million]

International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC): Health and Medical Care, Food and Non-Food Items, Water and Habitat, Protection, Mine Action [10 million]

World Health Organization (WHO): Health and Medical Care (Medicine, PPE, Medical Devices) [9.5 million]

International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC): Health and Medical Care, WASH, Evacuation Assistance [8 million]

International Organization for Migration (IOM): Health and Medical Care, Protection (Counter-Trafficking, Data Analysis on Internal Displacement, Humanitarian Border Management, Protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse,etc),WASH [8 million]

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP): Protection (Debris Removal, Mine Action) [4.5 million]

Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO): Restore of Agricultural Production (Planting, etc) [3 million]

(2) Japanese NGOs (through Japan Platform): Health and Medical Care, Food, Non-Food Items, WASH, Shelter, Protection (Psychosocial Support), Education (Mine Risk Education) [18.5 million]