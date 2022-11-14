Acute Humanitarian Needs, Serious Weapons Contamination Threat in Kherson

"Humanitarian needs in Kherson are already apparent, and we have a team on the way to gauge the magnitude of assistance required, especially urgent medical needs.

We know that there are very high levels of weapons contamination around the city, and in other areas affected by hostilities, and that the misery and destruction inflicted by such hidden threats is enormous.

In addition to physical loss of life and injury, these unexploded ordnance and remnants of war can prevent access to essential services like hospitals, and they make repairs to water and power facilities unsafe or prolonged, which causes additional suffering for civilians."

Ariane Bauer, Regional Director for Eurasia

For more information:

Jennifer Sparks, ICRC Geneva (English) +41 79 217 32 00, jsparks@icrc.org

Achille Després, ICRC Kyiv (English, French, Italian) +380 50 324 31 80, adespres@icrc.org

Galina Balzamova, ICRC Moscow (English, Russian) +7 903 545 35 34, gbalzamova@icrc.org