Activities of the Ukrainian Red Cross in the capital

Due to the war in Ukraine, the focus of the activity of the Ukrainian Red Cross hifted to helping internally displaced persons. Among the main directions is the delivery of food kits. The Kyiv city organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross forms about a thousand such sets per day.

At the same time, we continue to develop other directions, in particular, great attention is focused on providing hospitals with equipment for operating rooms, portable defibrillators, and diagnostic equipment.

And, of course, we pay a lot of attention to children.

We are close.