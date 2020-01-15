15 Jan 2020

ACLED Regional Overview – Europe (5 - 11 January 2020)

Report
from Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project
Published on 15 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (137.76 KB)

Last week, demonstrations over a wide range of issues returned to levels seen prior to the calm holiday period in the Balkans, Southeastern Europe and parts of Eastern Europe. In Ukraine and Russia, the number of demonstration events remained low as the holiday period there extended into last week.

Protests in Montenegro, over the new Religious Freedom Law that went into force last week, were held for the third consecutive week. The Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro announced it will continue to hold demonstrations twice a week, until the law is withdrawn (Balkan Insight, 8 January 2020). The Serbian Orthodox Church claims to be specifically targeted by the new Montenegrin law, which requires it to prove ownership of land and other properties before 1918 in order to retain them. Protests supporting the Church were also held in Serbia, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Kosovo.

In Ukraine, demonstration events remained low, as many celebrated Orthodox Christmas on 7 January. In the Donbass region, fighting between Ukrainian government forces and separatist rebels continued at the same low levels as the week prior, with 168 armed clashes and 83 shelling incidents resulting in two reported fatalities.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.