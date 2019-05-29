29 May 2019

ACLED Regional Overview – Europe (29 May 2019)

Report
from Armed Conflict Location and Events Dataset
Published on 29 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (430.1 KB)

Last week, anti-government demonstrations in Albania, Serbia, and Romania continued. In Greece, there was again violence in support of hitman Koufodinas. In Ukraine, demonstration events were held in support of the sailors captured by Russia and fighting in the Donbass region continued. In Russia, demonstration events remained relatively low with two large demonstrations against waste management reform standing out. In addition, after a long period of no reported violence, an armed clash occurred in Dagestan.

In Albania, the general anti-government demonstrations continued. Although less violent than the previous ones amongst national and international appeal for a peaceful protest (Washington Post, 25 May 2019), it did involve violence by a small group of demonstrators and police intervention. In addition, students restarted their demonstrations claiming the government had not kept its promises on education reforms that were made after large-scale student demonstrations in December and January.

In Serbia, anti-government protests continued in a handful of cities similar to previous weeks. The opposition set up “free zones”, designated spaces for protest events and communication with citizens, in several more cities. In addition, anti-government protests were held in Montenegro, Kosovo, and Romania; and in Croatia, several large marches were organized in opposition of abortion rights.

In Greece, demonstrations and violent acts in support of Dimitris Koufodinas, a jailed hitman for the now-defunct Marxist militant group ‘November 17’, continued for the second week with various anarchist and far-left groups staging several attacks. Violent incidents, not related to the Koufodinas case, involving far-right groups and ‘hooded assailants’ assumed to belong to far-left groups were also reported, some targeting the election campaigns of Coalition of the Radical Left (SYRIZA) and Golden Dawn.

In Russia, demonstration activity remained relatively low with less than two dozen demonstration events reported, the most significant part directed against waste management reforms with large protests organized in Arkhangelsk (7×7, 19 May 2019) as well as in Saratov. After a long period of no reported violence, an armed clash occurred in Dagestan resulting in the reported deaths of 3 unidentified militants by law enforcement officers.

In Ukraine, demonstrations continued, this time primarily against the Russian government and in support of the Ukrainian sailors taken captive after the ‘Kerch Strait incident’ last November (RFE/RL, 25 May 2019). In addition, in a handful of demonstrations, supporters of the pre-reformed Ukrainian Orthodox Church voiced their protest against the newly established Orthodox Church of Ukraine. Near Odessa, a Moldovan national, part of the inner circle of former Transnistrian leader Yevgeny Shevchuk, was killed in an apparent assassination. In the Donbass region, fighting between Ukrainian government forces and separatist rebels continued with 131 armed clashes and 125 shelling incidents resulting in one reported fatality.

Other than the developments reported above, violence in the Balkans, Southeastern Europe, and Eastern Europe remained low, with one bombing in Croatia without reported injuries and attacks against civilians in Cyprus and Greece. In addition, off the coast of Romania, the Romanian coast guard fired on a Turkish fishing vessel illegally operating in the Romanian Exclusive Economic Zone (Deschide, 20 May 2019). Three fishermen were wounded. Similar incidents occur regularly, as poaching is a pervasive issue in the region, but such interceptions generally lead to arrests without injuries.

Throughout the Balkans, Southeastern Europe, and Eastern Europe regions, demonstrations were held at similar levels to weeks prior, sparked by various concerns including labour disputes, climate action and opposition to local construction projects. The EU parliamentary elections, which started 23 May and run up to 26 May, so far have not led to reports of significant demonstrations or incidents.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.