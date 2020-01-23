23 Jan 2020

ACLED Regional Overview – Europe (12-18 January 2020)

Report
from Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project
Published on 22 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (138.8 KB)

Last week, demonstrations picked up in Russia and Ukraine, but remained well below the high levels seen before the holiday period. Demonstrations in the Balkans and Southeastern Europe continued, with most events taking place in Montenegro and Greece.

Serbian Orthodox Christians in Montenegro protested for the fourth week against the new Religious Freedom Law. Several dozen protests took place across the country. Several protests in support of the Church were also held in Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Students protested in Kosovo, criticizing political parties for failing to form a government, three months after the election (Balkan Insight, 14 January 2020).

In Bulgaria, protests spread over an ongoing water crisis, in which low water levels have led to a lack of drinking water in several towns. The government is accused of deliberate mismanagement, allowing water to be siphoned off for industrial use. Emergency measures and the resignation of the Minister of Environment and Water, earlier this month, have not relieved the pressure on the government to act as the situation continues to deteriorate (Balkan Insight, 21 January 2020).

In Greece, the overcrowded migrant camps continue to be a source for disorder and violence. The second deadly stabbing between migrants in three weeks took place in the Moria camp, leading to further protests by occupants over camp conditions. In several towns, citizens protested over the bad treatment of migrants, while other citizens protested against housing migrants in their area (Ekathimerini, 18 January 2020).

In Cyprus, a large crowd of Turkish-Cypriots protested poor road conditions leading to fatalities and the steep rise of road taxes. Mobilized through a grass-roots social media campaign, protesters voiced general distrust of politicians, labor unions and civil society organizations (LGC News, 16 January 2020).

In Russia, President Vladimir Putin proposed a set of major constitutional reforms during his annual state-of-the-nation speech (Meduza, 15 January 2020). Shortly after, Russia’s entire ministerial cabinet resigned, including the Prime Minister Dmitri Medvedev, who was subsequently replaced by the relatively unknown technocrat Maxim Mishustin. Commentators believe the move is to ensure Putin a place of power after his second presidential term ends in 2024 (Atlantic Council, 15 January 2020, Meduza, 15 January 2020). These developments triggered a series of one-person protests in Moscow (Meduza, 18 January 2020), with further larger protests expected to take place in the coming weeks.

In Ukraine, demonstration events picked up after the calm holiday period. More than a dozen demonstrations were held over various issues, including land liberalization and censorship of journalism. In the Donbass region, fighting between Ukrainian government forces and separatist rebels increased to levels from before the calm holiday period, with 97 armed clashes and 142 shelling incidents resulting in five reported fatalities.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.