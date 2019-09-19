ACCESS Consortium to support more than 85,000 people affected by conflict in Eastern Ukraine

The ACCESS Consortium, a group of humanitarian non-governmental organizations is launching its 2019-2020 program with € 5 million funding from the European Union. The Consortium has been delivering multi-sectoral humanitarian assistance to thousands of conflict-affected people in government and non-government controlled areas of eastern Ukraine since 2017.

The conflict in Eastern Ukraine has directly affected 5.2 million people since its start in 2014. As fighting continues for the sixth year in Donbas, an estimated 3.5 million men, women and children are in need of humanitarian assistance.

The ACCESS Consortium has reached over 260,000 people since it was formed in 2017. With support from EU Humanitarian Aid, its member organizations People in Need (PIN), Médicos del Mundo (MdM), ACTED in partnership with IMPACT Initiatives, Help Age International (HAI) and Right to Protection (R2P) will continue to provide critical humanitarian assistance. In 2019-2020, consortium partners will support over 85,000 people affected by the hostilities on both sides of the contact line through multi-sectoral humanitarian assistance by means of protection activities; health services including sexual and reproductive health, mental health and psychosocial support services; water, sanitation and hygiene activities; shelter rehabilitation and winterization; and multipurpose cash and vouchers to meet food and other basic needs.

The most vulnerable groups are the elderly, single-headed households with low income, people with chronic deceases and disabilities, women and children. “I want my daughter to forget all the horrible moments she has survived, and to have a normal and dignified life in the new place. We live in the center for people with disabilities and internally displaced persons that opened in Sviatohirsk. Now, our children are able to spend some time with others, to play and even to visit a psychologist,” says Olga who was displaced from Donetsk and is staying at the Sviati Hory sanatorium with her daughter, who has a disability.

In parallel, ACCESS will engage with over 250 organizations in Ukraine to improve the humanitarian response and further raise awareness of the ongoing conflict. The Consortium will also continue to advocate with national and international decision makers to ensure that essential needs of the conflict affected populations are met; movement of people and transport of goods are facilitated across the Line of Contact; and humanitarian assistance can reach those in need.

“The EU and its member states are committed to support the civilian population affected by the ongoing conflict. It is our humanitarian and moral duty to stand by the people of Ukraine. Supporting the dedicated work of the ACCESS Consortium for the third year in a row is an expression of this commitment. This initiative is a good example of strong partnership and coordinated humanitarian response,” says EU Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, Christos Stylianides.