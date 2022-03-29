ACAPS Thematic Report - Ukraine: Pattern of movement, people’s needs, and response (27 March 2022)

After more than one month, the Russian military offensive against Ukraine has displaced almost a quarter of the country’s estimated population of 44.13 million. Around 3.72 million have had to flee the country, while around 6.47 million are estimated to be internally displaced (UNHCR accessed 25/03/2022; IOM 16/03/2022; WB accessed 25/03/2022). As at 10 March 2022, around 12.65 million people were unable or unwilling to leave conflict-affected areas (Protection Cluster 11/03/2022). Figures on the movement of people are likely to change, with areas of active conflict especially in its eastern, northern, and southern regions and Kyiv.

Attacks on civilian infrastructure continue to endanger civilian lives. As at 23 March, there were at least 2,865 civilian casualties, including 1,035 killed and 1,650 injured (OHCHR 24/03/2022). Actual figures are likely considerably higher and will continue to rise. As at 22 March, there were 64 verified incidents of attacks on healthcare facilities (WHO 24/03/2022).

According the Ministry of Education and Science, the conflict has also damaged almost 500 educational facilities (MoES 21/03/2022).

Overall needs for the population include safe shelter, food, water, access to information, psychosocial support, and medicine (especially for chronic diseases, such as insulin) (KII 22/03/2022 a). The conflict has disrupted access to essential services, such as water, gas, and electricity. As at 24 March, more than 865,000 people were without electricity across the country (MOE 24/03/2022). There are more specific needs and risks identified for those displaced and in transit (especially towards western and central cities, such as Lviv and Vinnytsia) and those unable or unwilling to leave affected areas, such as in Mariupol.

Although needs are growing, there are constraints in humanitarian access (OCHA 01/03/2022;

UN 18/03/2022).