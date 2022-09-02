ACAPS Thematic Report - Ukraine: Overview of winterisation needs and response, 29 August 2022

OVERVIEW

An estimated 1.7 million people need winterisation assistance before the upcoming colder temperatures in Ukraine (OCHA 15/07/2022). Temperatures are expected to start dropping in October and reach their lowest in January–February (Weather Atlas accessed 14/07/2022). The conflict resulting from the Russian invasion that began on 24 February 2022 has damaged homes, as well as gas, electricity, and heating infrastructure, putting additional people at risk of having insufficient heating or insulation to deal with harsh winter conditions. The situation is particularly concerning for IDPs living in collective centres and people living in damaged homes or homes needing renovation, especially in rural areas.

Winter conditions will also affect humanitarian access. Snow and ice on the roads make travel challenging and unpredictable, especially away from the main highways. This issue is particularly a concern in areas with mine and unexploded ordnance contamination, as slipping off the road could mean landing in a contaminated field.

On 30 July, President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the remaining population in government-controlled areas of Donetsk oblast to evacuate, in part because of damages to households and interrupted gas, electricity, and water supplies heightening the danger of facing a winter season without the ability to keep warm (BBC 31/07/2022). The intensity of the conflict and the extensive damages to water and gas infrastructure mean that it would be impossible to guarantee service during winter (OCHA 29/07/2022).