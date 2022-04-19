ACAPS Thematic Report - Ukraine: Humanitarian situation in Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Luhansk oblasts, 19 April 2022

KEY FINDINGS

• Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Luhansk oblasts have recorded around 50% of all reported conflict events in Ukraine since the beginning of the war on 24 February 2022. Together with high access constraints, the situation has led to severe information gaps around the needs and living conditions of people remaining in these oblasts.

• Access dynamics vary within the three oblasts and depend on the degree of active conflict, divided control over the territories, damages to roads and critical infrastructure, and landmine contamination. The encircled city of Mariupol, non-government controlled areas (NGCAs), and contested areas that came under Russian control after 24 February likely experience the highest degree of access constraints and severity of needs.

• The humanitarian situation in areas of heavy conflict and shelling is dire, with civilians forced to find shelter and endure frequent electricity, heating, telecommunication, and water cuts resulting from damages to critical infrastructure. Active hostilities drastically reduce the mobility of people and goods, threaten civilian lives, restrict aid delivery, and prevent humanitarians from accessing people in need of life-saving aid.

• Russian forces began a new offensive operation in eastern Ukraine on 18 April. Fighting will likely further intensify in Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Luhansk oblasts in the coming weeks. There are also concerns over international humanitarian law violations as related reports emerge from areas previously affected by intense fighting in the country