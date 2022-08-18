ACAPS Thematic Report - Impact of conflict on education, 17 August 2022

OVERVIEW

Since the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022, conflict has affected an estimated 5.7 million school-aged children in Ukraine (ages 3–18) (MESU 02/07/2022). Five million school-aged children are estimated to be in need of educational support (OCHA 12/08/2022). Part of the impact on the Ukrainian education system has been a two-week total closure of educational activities in February, followed by education resuming online in most of the country. Displacement, the damage and destruction of educational facilities, and a lack of access to technology and internet connection have seriously affected students’ ability to learn and caused significant challenges to the reopening of schools (WB 28/05/2022).

The next academic year is set to start on 1 September and will last until 30 June 2023 (GOU 28/06/2022). The current conflict makes the full reopening of in-person schools unlikely, meaning the continued heavy reliance on online learning (OCHA 12/08/2022).

Specific factors that make the resumption of in-person learning in schools challenging for the September 2022 semester are a lack of human resources, financial constraints, damage to school infrastructure, and the use of educational facilities for other purposes. There is also a need to ensure the safety of school facilities against the risks associated with hostilities, such as through demining and the provision of adequate bomb shelters.

As at early August, only 30% of schools met the security requirements and were ready to start in-person lessons. Children in areas affected by active ground conflict, 1.2 million children living in rural areas, and those in areas controlled by the Russian military are likely to face additional barriers in accessing education in September (Teach for Ukraine accessed 08/08/2022).