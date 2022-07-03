ACAPS Thematic Report - Humanitarian access constraints at the oblast level, 30 June 2022

The severity of humanitarian access constraints in Ukraine varies greatly between oblasts and has evolved over time. Even though changes to the front lines have recently slowed, the conflict and related access constraints remain dynamic. Access constraints are highest in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts, where safety and security risks resulting from active ground conflict and the destruction of infrastructure severely limit the movement of humanitarians and civilians. Access constraints are also high in other oblasts with the presence of Russian forces, namely Kharkiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhzhia. Humanitarians in these oblasts face the security risks of operating near active ground conflict and the difficulty of operating in areas controlled by Russian forces.

Key nationwide access considerations: