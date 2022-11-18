ACAPS Thematic Report - Humanitarian access analysis - October 2022

The presence of areas not currently under the control of the Government of Ukraine and security risks arising from active ground conflict and shelling continue to drive high access constraints for oblasts in the south and east of Ukraine.

Significant access developments in September-October included:

A large portion of Kharkiv oblast became newly accessible. Regardless, access constraints in the oblast remained high because of severe damage to civilian infrastructure and the presence of mines and unexploded ordnance (UXO).

Movement between the government-controlled areas (GCAs) and NGCAs of Zaporizhzhia oblast significantly decreased.

The evacuation of Kherson city and surrounding areas towards the eastern bank of Dnipro River by Russian authorities raised concerns about forced displacement and disruptions to basic service delivery due to destruction of critical civilian infrastructure.

*This report aims to provide a comprehensive comparison of access challenges across different oblasts in Ukraine to inform humanitarian responders and support decision-making. *